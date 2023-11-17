For Kellanova Co [K], Analyst sees a drop to $55. What next?

Kellanova Co [NYSE: K] price plunged by -0.19 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 9:04 AM that Kellanova is committed to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food for all with Better Days™ Promise, which includes a refreshed environmental commitment.

Kellanova, the global snacks-led powerhouse, is reaffirming its multi-pillar commitment to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food, building on commitments established previously by Kellogg Company. Through its Kellanova Better Days™ Promise, its social and environmental strategy, Kellanova is committing to creating better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030.

A sum of 2738393 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.86M shares. Kellanova Co shares reached a high of $52.675 and dropped to a low of $52.0459 until finishing in the latest session at $52.20.

The one-year K stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.15. The average equity rating for K stock is currently 2.65, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kellanova Co [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $57.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kellanova Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellanova Co is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 19.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

K Stock Performance Analysis:

Kellanova Co [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for Kellanova Co [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.81, while it was recorded at 52.22 for the last single week of trading, and 63.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kellanova Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellanova Co [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.70 and a Gross Margin at +29.83. Kellanova Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 13.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellanova Co [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.96. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellanova Co [K] managed to generate an average of $32,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Kellanova Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

K Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellanova Co go to -0.49%.

Kellanova Co [K] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in K stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in K stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.