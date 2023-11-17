Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] is -10.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] loss -4.09% or -0.7 points to close at $16.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1893077 shares. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Philadelphia Flyers and Winnipeg Jets Go Top Shelf with Extreme Wi-Fi 6 and 6E.

Extreme to help clubs improve fan experience and operational efficiency by making the network the backbone of strategic initiatives.

Extreme Networks™, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that two NHL clubs will deploy Extreme Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E-ready solutions to improve fan experiences, streamline arena operations, and gain actionable insights to create more personalized fan experiences and sponsorship opportunities. The Wells Fargo Center, home of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76ers, and Canada Life Centre, home of the Winnipeg Jets, chose Extreme solutions to deliver high-speed, high-capacity, low latency connectivity for fans and club officials. The deployment at the Wells Fargo Center will be completed in partnership with Comcast Business. Extreme is the Official Wi-Fi Analytics Provider and an Official Wi-Fi Partner of the NHL.

It opened the trading session at $16.64, the shares rose to $16.64 and dropped to $16.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXTR points out that the company has recorded -10.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, EXTR reached to a volume of 1893077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $22.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for EXTR stock

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, EXTR shares dropped by -25.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.24 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.71, while it was recorded at 16.68 for the last single week of trading, and 21.88 for the last 200 days.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +57.35. Extreme Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXTR is now 27.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 75.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.64. Additionally, EXTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] managed to generate an average of $27,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]

The top three institutional holders of EXTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EXTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EXTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.