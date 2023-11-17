Exane BNP Paribas lifts Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Spirit Realty Capital Inc [NYSE: SRC] price surged by 1.15 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:10 AM that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Announces Third Quarter of 2023 Financial and Operating Results.

– Generated Net Income per Share of $0.25, FFO per Share of $0.92 and AFFO per Share of $0.93 –.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

– Increased Common Stock Quarterly Dividend from $0.6630 per Share to $0.6696 per Share –.

A sum of 2981624 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.75M shares. Spirit Realty Capital Inc shares reached a high of $40.54 and dropped to a low of $39.83 until finishing in the latest session at $40.36.

The one-year SRC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.9. The average equity rating for SRC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRC shares is $42.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Spirit Realty Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Realty Capital Inc is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.51.

SRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, SRC shares gained by 18.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.19 for Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.39, while it was recorded at 39.21 for the last single week of trading, and 38.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit Realty Capital Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.50 and a Gross Margin at +54.36. Spirit Realty Capital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.36.

Return on Total Capital for SRC is now 4.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.07. Additionally, SRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC] managed to generate an average of $3,208,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

SRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Realty Capital Inc go to 37.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc [SRC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.