eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] gain 40.32% so far this year. What now?

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: EFTR] price surged by 2.56 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that eFFECTOR to Present New Clinical Data from Dose Escalation and Phase 2 Expansion Cohorts of Zotatifin in Patients with ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer at SABCS 2023 Annual Meeting.

A sum of 2864657 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 445.28K shares. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $0.64 and dropped to a low of $0.57 until finishing in the latest session at $0.60.

The one-year EFTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.66. The average equity rating for EFTR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFTR shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.02.

EFTR Stock Performance Analysis:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, EFTR shares gained by 5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5651, while it was recorded at 0.5794 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6238 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -911.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.51. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -637.91.

Return on Total Capital for EFTR is now -109.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -214.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 492.33. Additionally, EFTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] managed to generate an average of -$1,511,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

