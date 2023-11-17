Dermata Therapeutics Inc [DRMA] Stock trading around $0.70 per share: What’s Next?

Dermata Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: DRMA] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.975 during the day while it closed the day at $0.70. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Dermata Announces Exercise of Warrants for $2.26 Million in Gross Proceeds Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)(NASDAQ:DRMAW) (“Dermata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced the entry into a definitive agreement for the immediate exercise of certain outstanding warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,472,095 shares of common stock, having an exercise price of $2.82 per share, issued by Dermata in August 2022 and March 2023, at a reduced exercise price of $0.6511 per share. The shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants are registered pursuant to effective registration statements on Form S-1 (File Nos. 333-270195 and 333-264668). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 20, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -11.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DRMA stock has declined by -41.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.72% and lost -89.37% year-on date.

The market cap for DRMA stock reached $2.22 million, with 3.19 million shares outstanding and 2.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 125.78K shares, DRMA reached a trading volume of 9040262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dermata Therapeutics Inc [DRMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRMA shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dermata Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

DRMA stock trade performance evaluation

Dermata Therapeutics Inc [DRMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.02. With this latest performance, DRMA shares dropped by -0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Dermata Therapeutics Inc [DRMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8649, while it was recorded at 0.6764 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8111 for the last 200 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc [DRMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DRMA is now -119.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dermata Therapeutics Inc [DRMA] managed to generate an average of -$1,201,364 per employee.Dermata Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.99 and a Current Ratio set at 7.99.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc [DRMA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DRMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DRMA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DRMA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.