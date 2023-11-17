Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] moved down -3.05: Why It’s Important

Costco Wholesale Corp [NASDAQ: COST] closed the trading session at $578.58 on 11/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $572.24, while the highest price level was $586.585. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports October Sales Results.

For the first eight weeks of the fiscal year ended October 29, 2023, the Company reported net sales of $36.57 billion, an increase of 5.3 percent from $34.74 billion for the first eight weeks of fiscal year 2023 ended October 23, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.74 percent and weekly performance of 2.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, COST reached to a volume of 2952098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $598.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corp is set at 10.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 37.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

COST stock trade performance evaluation

Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 563.48, while it was recorded at 584.30 for the last single week of trading, and 527.92 for the last 200 days.

Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.35 and a Gross Margin at +12.26. Costco Wholesale Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.60.

Return on Total Capital for COST is now 23.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.05. Additionally, COST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] managed to generate an average of $19,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 107.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.64.Costco Wholesale Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corp go to 8.11%.

Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.