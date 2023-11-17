Cel-Sci Corp. [CVM] Is Currently -22.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cel-Sci Corp. [AMEX: CVM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -22.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.69%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM that CEL-SCI Announces Pricing of $5 Million Offering of Common Stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation (“CEL-SCI” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVM), a Phase 3 cancer immunotherapy company, today announced the pricing of an offering of 2,490,000 shares of its common stock to a single investor at an offering price of $2.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on November 20, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the continued development of Multikine,* for general corporate purposes, and working capital.

Over the last 12 months, CVM stock dropped by -34.02%. The one-year Cel-Sci Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.7. The average equity rating for CVM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $105.39 million, with 47.26 million shares outstanding and 45.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, CVM stock reached a trading volume of 2961898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cel-Sci Corp. [CVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cel-Sci Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cel-Sci Corp. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

CVM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cel-Sci Corp. [CVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, CVM shares gained by 99.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.82 for Cel-Sci Corp. [CVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.49, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cel-Sci Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CVM is now -60.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cel-Sci Corp. [CVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.58. Additionally, CVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.59.

Cel-Sci Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

Cel-Sci Corp. [CVM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CVM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CVM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CVM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.