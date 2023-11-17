Blackstone Secured Lending Fund [BXSL] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $28.50

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund [NYSE: BXSL] price plunged by -0.57 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces 2023 Investor Day.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) announced today that it will host a public Investor Day on Thursday, December 7, 2023 in New York. The event, which will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET, will review BXSL and the potential investment merits of private credit in today’s environment.

BXSL’s leadership will highlight recent results, including its fundamentals, portfolio construction and investment strategy. The discussion will expand beyond BXSL to include perspectives from private market leaders, industry experts, leading banks, and institutional investors on topics including origination, market trends, underwriting discipline, and banking industry changes.

A sum of 2807763 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 746.38K shares. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares reached a high of $28.3065 and dropped to a low of $27.99 until finishing in the latest session at $28.02.

The one-year BXSL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.82. The average equity rating for BXSL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund [BXSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXSL shares is $29.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXSL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXSL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.34.

BXSL Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund [BXSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, BXSL shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund [BXSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.45, while it was recorded at 28.03 for the last single week of trading, and 26.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund [BXSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.40 and a Gross Margin at +82.97. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.57.

Return on Total Capital for BXSL is now 6.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund [BXSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.91. Additionally, BXSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund [BXSL] Institutonal Ownership Details

