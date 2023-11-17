Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] is -15.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRN] gained 0.17% on the last trading session, reaching $87.21 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that BioMarin Announces Strong Third Quarter 2023 Results, Including Continued Profitability, and 15% Total Revenue Growth Year Over Year.

• Full-year 2023 Total Revenues and Earnings Per Share Financial Guidance Narrowed; VOXZOGO® and ROCTAVIAN® Net Product Revenue Guidance Adjusted for Full-year 2023.

• VOXZOGO Now Approved for Children without Age Restrictions in the United States and for Children Aged 4 Months and Older in Europe.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. represents 186.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.43 billion with the latest information. BMRN stock price has been found in the range of $85.93 to $88.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, BMRN reached a trading volume of 2895473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMRN shares is $110.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMRN in the course of the last twelve months was 468.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.65.

Trading performance analysis for BMRN stock

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, BMRN shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.78, while it was recorded at 85.30 for the last single week of trading, and 91.95 for the last 200 days.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.50 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.91.

Return on Total Capital for BMRN is now 0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.33. Additionally, BMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] managed to generate an average of $45,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 2.54.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]

