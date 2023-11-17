Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Revenue clocked in at $317.56 million, down -55.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] price plunged by -1.34 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that BioCryst Presents New Real-world Data Showing Reduced Attack Rates in Patients with HAE with Normal C1-inhibitor Following Long-term Treatment with ORLADEYO® (berotralstat).

– Additional analysis from APeX-S showed patients who self-reported HAE attack rates at baseline had a median attack rate of 0 attacks per month across 12-month period –.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

A sum of 3561418 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.87M shares. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $5.24 and dropped to a low of $4.89 until finishing in the latest session at $5.14.

The one-year BCRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.73. The average equity rating for BCRX stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32.

BCRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, BCRX shares dropped by -12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.87 for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.24, while it was recorded at 5.16 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.81 and a Gross Margin at +97.03. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.24.

Return on Total Capital for BCRX is now -31.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.21. Additionally, BCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 165.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 134.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] managed to generate an average of -$465,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.21 and a Current Ratio set at 5.54.

BCRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 44.80%.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BCRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BCRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.