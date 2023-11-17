Augmedix Inc [AUGX] moved down -17.31: Why It’s Important

Augmedix Inc [NASDAQ: AUGX] loss -17.31% on the last trading session, reaching $4.49 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 12:15 AM that Augmedix Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of 6,250,000 Shares of Common Stock.

Evercore ISI and William Blair are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the offering. B. Riley Securities is acting as co-manager.

Augmedix Inc represents 37.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $185.35 million with the latest information. AUGX stock price has been found in the range of $3.98 to $4.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 223.59K shares, AUGX reached a trading volume of 3155628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Augmedix Inc [AUGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUGX shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Augmedix Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 252.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for AUGX stock

Augmedix Inc [AUGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.85. With this latest performance, AUGX shares dropped by -19.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 203.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for Augmedix Inc [AUGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Augmedix Inc [AUGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Augmedix Inc [AUGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.32 and a Gross Margin at +45.11. Augmedix Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.04.

Return on Total Capital for AUGX is now -78.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Augmedix Inc [AUGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,157.84. Additionally, AUGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 842.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Augmedix Inc [AUGX] managed to generate an average of -$23,509 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Augmedix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Augmedix Inc [AUGX]

The top three institutional holders of AUGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AUGX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AUGX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.