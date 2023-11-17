American Tower Corp. [AMT] Revenue clocked in at $11.06 billion, down -7.54% YTD: What’s Next?

American Tower Corp. [NYSE: AMT] closed the trading session at $195.88 on 11/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $192.72, while the highest price level was $198.75. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that American Tower Corporation’s Africa Operations to Boost MTN Nigeria’s Connectivity Through Sustainable Agreement.

American Tower Corporation’s Africa operations (ATC Africa, or the Company), and MTN Nigeria, today announced that they have entered into a new agreement that is expected to enhance wireless connectivity across Nigeria.

Under the terms of the agreement, ATC Africa will facilitate new tenancies for MTN Nigeria over a multi-year period, commencing in the second half of 2024. The Company expects to meet MTN Nigeria's site requirements by leveraging ATC Africa's extensive portfolio of over 8,000 sites in Nigeria, a substantial portion of which already incorporate green energy solutions. Additionally, new sites will be deployed in accordance with ATC Africa's green site specifications.

Under the terms of the agreement, ATC Africa will facilitate new tenancies for MTN Nigeria over a multi-year period, commencing in the second half of 2024. The Company expects to meet MTN Nigeria’s site requirements by leveraging ATC Africa’s extensive portfolio of over 8,000 sites in Nigeria, a substantial portion of which already incorporate green energy solutions. Additionally, new sites will be deployed in accordance with ATC Africa’s green site specifications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.54 percent and weekly performance of 6.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, AMT reached to a volume of 3784700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Tower Corp. [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $208.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for American Tower Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corp. is set at 5.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 32.22.

AMT stock trade performance evaluation

American Tower Corp. [AMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.21. With this latest performance, AMT shares gained by 17.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.50 for American Tower Corp. [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.18, while it was recorded at 187.87 for the last single week of trading, and 189.33 for the last 200 days.

American Tower Corp. [AMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corp. [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +38.21. American Tower Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.49.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corp. [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 844.36. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 749.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corp. [AMT] managed to generate an average of $276,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Tower Corp. [AMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corp. go to 5.32%.

American Tower Corp. [AMT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.