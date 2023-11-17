American Express Co. [AXP] Revenue clocked in at $65.02 billion, up 7.65% YTD: What’s Next?

American Express Co. [NYSE: AXP] closed the trading session at $159.05 on 11/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $157.97, while the highest price level was $160.105. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM that American Express Returns to Miami with PLAY by American Express Platinum, A One-of-a-Kind Interactive Gallery during Art Week.

PLAY brings together visionary artists – Salehe Bembury, Eny Lee Parker, Surin Kim, Serban Ionescu, and Kumkum Fernando – to reimagine iconic toys as limited edition collectibles.

This year American Express (NYSE:AXP) returns to Miami with a one-of-a-kind, interactive gallery called PLAY by American Express Platinum during Art Week. In collaboration with PlayLab, Inc. and Mattel Creations, the gallery will feature reimagined iconic toys as limited edition collectibles and art pieces from visionary artists, including Salehe Bembury, Eny Lee Parker, Surin Kim, Serban Ionescu and Kumkum Fernando. The artists’ creations will be for sale in the gallery and select toys will also be available to purchase online here for a limited time starting December 10, while supplies last. PLAY will bring together art and nostalgia in one place for Platinum Card® and Centurion® Members and their guests to explore on the beach of The Miami Beach EDITION from December 7-9, 2023 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.65 percent and weekly performance of 4.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 3749091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Co. [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $171.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for American Express Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Co. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 60.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.24.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Co. [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.67 for American Express Co. [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.78, while it was recorded at 156.82 for the last single week of trading, and 162.04 for the last 200 days.

American Express Co. [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Co. [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.70 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. American Express Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.41.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 16.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Co. [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.74. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Co. [AXP] managed to generate an average of $96,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Co. [AXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Co. go to 14.90%.

American Express Co. [AXP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.