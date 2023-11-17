Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] is -97.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ: CYTO] loss -1.00% or 0.0 points to close at $0.10 with a heavy trading volume of 6654091 shares. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 8:47 AM that Altamira Therapeutics Announces European Patent Office Decision to Grant for Patent Application Covering Intranasal Betahistine.

November 10, 2023 — Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (“Altamira” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that it has received an “Intention to Grant” notice from the European Patent Office (EPO) for its patent application titled “Intranasal Composition Comprising Betahistine” (designated as European Patent 3698791).

It opened the trading session at $0.11, the shares rose to $0.1114 and dropped to $0.099, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYTO points out that the company has recorded -88.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 969.70K shares, CYTO reached to a volume of 6654091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTO shares is $287.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for CYTO stock

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.09. With this latest performance, CYTO shares dropped by -47.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.99 for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2067, while it was recorded at 0.1051 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8777 for the last 200 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4726.45 and a Gross Margin at -437.85. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8680.31.

Return on Total Capital for CYTO is now -243.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -952.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,120.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -202.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,543,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.32.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO]

The top three institutional holders of CYTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CYTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CYTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.