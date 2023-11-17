Albemarle Corp. [ALB] moved down -4.01: Why It’s Important

Albemarle Corp. [NYSE: ALB] closed the trading session at $122.60 on 11/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $120.48, while the highest price level was $127.04. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Albemarle Reports Net Sales Increase of 10% for Third Quarter 2023.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Third-Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights(Unless otherwise stated, all percentage changes represent year-over-year comparisons).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.47 percent and weekly performance of 6.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, ALB reached to a volume of 3560967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albemarle Corp. [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $199.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Albemarle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corp. is set at 7.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALB in the course of the last twelve months was 30.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

ALB stock trade performance evaluation

Albemarle Corp. [ALB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.98. With this latest performance, ALB shares dropped by -19.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.75 for Albemarle Corp. [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.84, while it was recorded at 121.36 for the last single week of trading, and 200.31 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corp. [ALB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corp. [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.17 and a Gross Margin at +42.15. Albemarle Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.75.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corp. [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.99. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corp. [ALB] managed to generate an average of $363,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Albemarle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albemarle Corp. [ALB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corp. go to 12.63%.

Albemarle Corp. [ALB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.