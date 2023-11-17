Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN] Stock trading around $0.51 per share: What’s Next?

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ADN] closed the trading session at $0.51 on 11/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.48, while the highest price level was $0.63. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Advent Technologies Receives Funding Update for €60 Million to Launch Green HiPo IPCEI Project.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Advent Technologies S.A. has received an update from the Greek State regarding the implementation of the Green HiPo IPCEI Hy2Tech project (the “Green HiPo Project”).

In a letter dated November 13, 2023, signed by the Governor of the Just Transition Special Authority (“JTSA”), a division of the Greek State, Advent received confirmation of the Greek State’s continued commitment to the Green HiPo Project in line with Advent’s July 18, 2022, IPCEI EU ratification announcement, and an updated funding plan for the Green HiPo Project. The plan outlines a current budget of EUR 60 million, with 40% of that funding (EUR 24 million) as a grant from Greece’s Just Transition Fund to launch the Green HiPo Project.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.55 percent and weekly performance of 20.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 400.10K shares, ADN reached to a volume of 3786385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADN shares is $0.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.05. With this latest performance, ADN shares gained by 24.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.01 for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4269, while it was recorded at 0.4538 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8545 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN] shares currently have an operating margin of -642.27 and a Gross Margin at -63.81. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -948.54.

Return on Total Capital for ADN is now -48.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.83. Additionally, ADN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN] managed to generate an average of -$424,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Advent Technologies Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.84.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ADN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.