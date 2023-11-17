Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB] moved down -11.01: Why It’s Important

Acutus Medical Inc [NASDAQ: AFIB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.35%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Acutus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, AFIB stock dropped by -71.96%. The one-year Acutus Medical Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.0. The average equity rating for AFIB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.42 million, with 28.55 million shares outstanding and 18.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 193.93K shares, AFIB stock reached a trading volume of 4037069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFIB shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFIB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Acutus Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acutus Medical Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

AFIB Stock Performance Analysis:

Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.35. With this latest performance, AFIB shares dropped by -69.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.93 for Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5566, while it was recorded at 0.1961 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8103 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acutus Medical Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB] shares currently have an operating margin of -558.30 and a Gross Margin at -95.01. Acutus Medical Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -242.11.

Return on Total Capital for AFIB is now -68.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.79. Additionally, AFIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB] managed to generate an average of -$176,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Acutus Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.85 and a Current Ratio set at 4.92.

Acutus Medical Inc [AFIB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AFIB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AFIB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AFIB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.