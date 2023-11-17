ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] fell -74.56% so far this year. What now?

ABVC BioPharma Inc [NASDAQ: ABVC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 27.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 47.22%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM that ABVC BioPharma Enters Definitive Agreement with Licensing Income Worth $467M and Royalties Up to $200M.

The Licensed Products for MDD and ADHD, owned by ABVC and its subsidiary BioLite, Inc., were valued at $667M by a third-party evaluation. ABVC and AiBtl are determined to work to strengthen their new drug development and business collaboration. This definitive agreement brings licensing revenues for ABVC and its subsidiary BioLite, Inc. as AiBtl stock of 46 million shares worth $460M and milestone cash payments of $7M with the royalties of 5% of net sales, up to $200 million, after the product’s launch.

Over the last 12 months, ABVC stock dropped by -77.82%. The one-year ABVC BioPharma Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.13. The average equity rating for ABVC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.28 million, with 3.26 million shares outstanding and 2.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, ABVC stock reached a trading volume of 19768566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABVC shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABVC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABVC BioPharma Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

ABVC Stock Performance Analysis:

ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.22. With this latest performance, ABVC shares gained by 71.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.05 for ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0359, while it was recorded at 1.2320 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3646 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ABVC BioPharma Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1558.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.01. ABVC BioPharma Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1693.50.

Return on Total Capital for ABVC is now -131.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -188.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -211.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.88. Additionally, ABVC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] managed to generate an average of -$714,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.ABVC BioPharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] Institutonal Ownership Details

