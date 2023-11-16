WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $3.50

WiSA Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: WISA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.03%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that WiSA Technologies Reports Q3 2023 Results and Provides WiSA E Update.

– Q3 revenue rebounds 81% from Q2 2023 -.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, reported third quarter 2023 financial results in its Form 10-Q, which was filed on November 14, 2023. In its conference call and presentation today at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET, management will discuss its WiSA E initiatives, the Company’s results, and provide a general business update.

Over the last 12 months, WISA stock dropped by -99.57%. The one-year WiSA Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.45. The average equity rating for WISA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $0.89 million, with 6.58 million shares outstanding and 6.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, WISA stock reached a trading volume of 3511255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for WiSA Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

WISA Stock Performance Analysis:

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, WISA shares dropped by -40.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.68 for WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3913, while it was recorded at 0.1519 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7226 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WiSA Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -536.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.74. WiSA Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.97.

Return on Total Capital for WISA is now -239.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] managed to generate an average of -$329,612 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.WiSA Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WISA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WISA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.