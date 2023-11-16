why Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.50

Hims & Hers Health Inc [NYSE: HIMS] jumped around 0.35 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.71 at the close of the session, up 4.76%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program Authorization.

Strong financial performance and outlook enables capital allocation flexibility to invest for growth and return value to shareholders through opportunistic repurchase program.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers” or the “Company,” NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50 million of outstanding Class A common stock over the next two years. Hims & Hers intends to use the program to repurchase shares on a discretionary basis from time to time, subject to general business and market conditions and other investment opportunities, through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other means, including through 10b5-1 trading plans. This repurchase program may be commenced, suspended or discontinued at any time.

Hims & Hers Health Inc stock is now 20.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HIMS Stock saw the intraday high of $7.90 and lowest of $7.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.34, which means current price is +36.46% above from all time high which was touched on 05/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, HIMS reached a trading volume of 3530391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMS in the course of the last twelve months was 60.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.76.

How has HIMS stock performed recently?

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.83. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 21.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.51 for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.35, while it was recorded at 7.10 for the last single week of trading, and 8.47 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.00 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Hims & Hers Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -20.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.70. Additionally, HIMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$100,888 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Hims & Hers Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.76 and a Current Ratio set at 3.03.

Insider trade positions for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]

