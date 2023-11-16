why Guardant Health Inc [GH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.22

Guardant Health Inc [NASDAQ: GH] loss -6.82% on the last trading session, reaching $22.82 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Guardant Health Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced that on November 8, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Guardant’s Board of Directors granted restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing 50,741 shares of its common stock to 43 new non-executive employees under the Guardant Health, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”). The RSUs were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with Guardant in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Guardant, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Guardant, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Guardant Health Inc represents 117.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.69 billion with the latest information. GH stock price has been found in the range of $21.211 to $24.3899.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, GH reached a trading volume of 5101732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guardant Health Inc [GH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $49.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.79.

Trading performance analysis for GH stock

Guardant Health Inc [GH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, GH shares dropped by -16.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for Guardant Health Inc [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.42, while it was recorded at 22.80 for the last single week of trading, and 30.15 for the last 200 days.

Guardant Health Inc [GH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardant Health Inc [GH] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.98 and a Gross Margin at +64.88. Guardant Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.61.

Return on Total Capital for GH is now -31.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -185.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardant Health Inc [GH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,275.31. Additionally, GH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,238.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardant Health Inc [GH] managed to generate an average of -$365,080 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Guardant Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.94.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Guardant Health Inc [GH]

The top three institutional holders of GH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.