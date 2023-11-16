why Danaher Corp. [DHR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $235.19

Danaher Corp. [NYSE: DHR] traded at a high on 11/15/23, posting a 2.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $208.16. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Danaher appoints Christopher Riley to Executive Vice President for Biotechnology.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (“Danaher” or the “Company”), a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, today announced that Christopher Riley has been appointed by its Board of Directors to be Executive Vice President of Danaher with responsibility for its Biotechnology business, effective January 1, 2024. Mr. Riley, currently Vice President and Group Executive of Danaher’s Life Sciences company with responsibility for Genomic Medicines, will become an executive officer of Danaher reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer Blair.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Rainer Blair commented: “Chris’ leadership has helped drive the success of our genomic medicines and diagnostics businesses over the past six years. His strong track record of delivering results, passion for helping our customers and building winning teams, plus his deep commitment to the Danaher Business System, is a tremendous asset for Danaher. I look forward to seeing Chris apply his skills and experiences to ensuring the continued success of our Biotechnology business, as we support customers in their pursuit of life-changing breakthroughs for patients.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4109503 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Danaher Corp. stands at 2.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.59%.

The market cap for DHR stock reached $153.82 billion, with 728.30 million shares outstanding and 673.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 4109503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corp. [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $235.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Danaher Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corp. is set at 5.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.94.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corp. [DHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.76. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.47 for Danaher Corp. [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 219.65, while it was recorded at 200.04 for the last single week of trading, and 239.70 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corp. [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corp. [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.63 and a Gross Margin at +60.21. Danaher Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 12.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corp. [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.41. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corp. [DHR] managed to generate an average of $89,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Danaher Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corp. [DHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corp. go to -1.40%.

Insider trade positions for Danaher Corp. [DHR]

The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.