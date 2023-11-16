why Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.62

Caesars Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: CZR] jumped around 1.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $46.51 at the close of the session, up 2.22%. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Rockpoint to Develop Trophy Infill Industrial Site in Broward County Along With The Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment.

Establishes Footprint in Supply-Constrained South Florida Industrial Market.

Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, today announced it will develop a trophy industrial site in the Pompano Beach submarket of Broward County, Florida. Rockpoint will develop the property with The Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment as part of a larger master plan. Today’s announcement gives Rockpoint a significant presence in the supply-constrained South Florida industrial market and builds on the firm’s strategy of acquiring industrial facilities in high-barrier-to-entry locations across the U.S.

Caesars Entertainment Inc stock is now 11.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CZR Stock saw the intraday high of $47.11 and lowest of $45.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.27, which means current price is +21.34% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 3633100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $63.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

How has CZR stock performed recently?

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.33, while it was recorded at 43.90 for the last single week of trading, and 48.32 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.20 and a Gross Margin at +38.95. Caesars Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.74.

Return on Total Capital for CZR is now 6.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 703.93. Additionally, CZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 699.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] managed to generate an average of -$10,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Caesars Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Insider trade positions for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]

The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.