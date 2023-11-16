Wall Street Analyst Initiated Olink Holding AB [publ] ADR [OLK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR [NASDAQ: OLK] traded at a high on 11/15/23, posting a 3.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.78. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Olink reports third quarter 2023 financial results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11015041 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR stands at 0.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.95%.

The market cap for OLK stock reached $3.18 billion, with 123.35 million shares outstanding and 122.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, OLK reached a trading volume of 11015041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Olink Holding AB [publ] ADR [OLK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLK shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

How has OLK stock performed recently?

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR [OLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, OLK shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.17 for Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR [OLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.31, while it was recorded at 25.00 for the last single week of trading, and 19.88 for the last 200 days.

Olink Holding AB [publ] ADR [OLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR [OLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.34. Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.19.

Return on Total Capital for OLK is now -6.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR [OLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.30. Additionally, OLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR [OLK] managed to generate an average of -$22,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.84 and a Current Ratio set at 7.41.

Insider trade positions for Olink Holding AB [publ] ADR [OLK]

The top three institutional holders of OLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OLK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OLK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.