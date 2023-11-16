Wall Street Analyst Initiated Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] plunged by -$0.5 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.30 during the day while it closed the day at $12.71. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Alamos Gold Releases 2022 Annual ESG Report.

“While sustainability has been at the core of our strategy for over 20 years, we have published this report for the last 10 years in order to track the progress of our sustainability initiatives. I am encouraged by our achievements reflected in this year’s report, and we will continue to measure our results against the high standard we have set,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alamos Gold Inc. stock has also loss -0.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGI stock has inclined by 14.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.17% and gained 25.72% year-on date.

The market cap for AGI stock reached $5.04 billion, with 396.37 million shares outstanding and 394.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, AGI reached a trading volume of 3746159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $14.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 39.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

AGI stock trade performance evaluation

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.20 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.26, while it was recorded at 12.89 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.72 and a Gross Margin at +23.10. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.52.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 5.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] managed to generate an average of $13,863 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -13.89%.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.