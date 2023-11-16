Wall Street Analyst Initiated 3D Systems Corp. [DDD]. What else is Wall St. saying

3D Systems Corp. [NYSE: DDD] loss -2.99% or -0.14 points to close at $4.54 with a heavy trading volume of 4130122 shares. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that 3D Systems Receives FDA Clearance for NextDent® Base.

Third-generation material for printing removable dentures offers high break resistance, accurate printing, and repeatable results.

Material part of company’s portfolio of 30 unique NextDent resins – the largest number available from any dental 3D printing material supplier.

It opened the trading session at $4.70, the shares rose to $4.75 and dropped to $4.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DDD points out that the company has recorded -46.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, DDD reached to a volume of 4130122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 3D Systems Corp. [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $6.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

Trading performance analysis for DDD stock

3D Systems Corp. [DDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, DDD shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.81 for 3D Systems Corp. [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 8.02 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corp. [DDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corp. [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.58 and a Gross Margin at +36.94. 3D Systems Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.92.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corp. [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.71. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corp. [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$60,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.3D Systems Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.25 and a Current Ratio set at 5.36.

3D Systems Corp. [DDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corp. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at 3D Systems Corp. [DDD]

The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DDD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.