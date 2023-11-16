Vicarious Surgical Inc [RBOT] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -88.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Vicarious Surgical Inc [NYSE: RBOT] closed the trading session at $0.24 on 11/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2234, while the highest price level was $0.37. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Vicarious Surgical to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both the cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced the Company will present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 9:00 am ET. Interested parties can access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.28 percent and weekly performance of -41.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -88.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -44.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -73.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 646.03K shares, RBOT reached to a volume of 3731674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vicarious Surgical Inc [RBOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBOT shares is $1.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vicarious Surgical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vicarious Surgical Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

RBOT stock trade performance evaluation

Vicarious Surgical Inc [RBOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.62. With this latest performance, RBOT shares dropped by -44.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.62 for Vicarious Surgical Inc [RBOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5341, while it was recorded at 0.3294 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6637 for the last 200 days.

Vicarious Surgical Inc [RBOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RBOT is now -75.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vicarious Surgical Inc [RBOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.13. Additionally, RBOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vicarious Surgical Inc [RBOT] managed to generate an average of $24,211 per employee.Vicarious Surgical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.53 and a Current Ratio set at 14.53.

Vicarious Surgical Inc [RBOT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RBOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RBOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RBOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.