Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] Is Currently 0.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: VTYX] gained 0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $2.36 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare ConferenceLocation: London, United KingdomDate: Thursday, November 16, 2023Time: 9:30-9:55 AM GMT / 4:30-4:55 AM ET.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc represents 56.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $139.17 million with the latest information. VTYX stock price has been found in the range of $2.30 to $2.525.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, VTYX reached a trading volume of 3771667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTYX shares is $14.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventyx Biosciences Inc is set at 1.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10.

Trading performance analysis for VTYX stock

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.24. With this latest performance, VTYX shares dropped by -86.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 10.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 14.20 for Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.51, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 32.78 for the last 200 days.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for VTYX is now -35.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.44. Additionally, VTYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] managed to generate an average of -$1,837,729 per employee.Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.76 and a Current Ratio set at 11.76.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]

