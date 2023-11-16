TD Cowen slashes price target on Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] – find out why.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [NYSE: EL] price surged by 2.65 percent to reach at $3.25. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM that The Estée Lauder Companies 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on November 17, 2023.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on Friday, November 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Those wishing to access the webcast can visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EL2023.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

For further information on the meeting, The Estée Lauder Companies’ proxy statement materials and other information are available at www.elcompanies.com/investors. Following the annual meeting, a webcast of the meeting will be available for replay on www.elcompanies.com/investors.

A sum of 4094724 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.79M shares. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares reached a high of $127.235 and dropped to a low of $123.56 until finishing in the latest session at $126.07.

The one-year EL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.79. The average equity rating for EL stock is currently 2.19, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $133.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is set at 5.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 54.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

EL Stock Performance Analysis:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.12. With this latest performance, EL shares dropped by -11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.85, while it was recorded at 118.54 for the last single week of trading, and 191.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.27 and a Gross Margin at +71.27. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 10.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.08. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $16,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

EL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. go to 19.16%.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.