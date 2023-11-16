Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] moved up 26.32: Why It’s Important

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [NASDAQ: TSHA] traded at a high on 11/15/23, posting a 26.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.68. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM that Taysha Gene Therapies Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate and Clinical Updates.

REVEAL Phase 1/2.

Data from first adult patient in REVEAL Phase 1/2 trial showed TSHA-102 was well-tolerated with no treatment-emergent SAEs as of 20-week assessment with sustained improvement across key efficacy measures and new improvement in R-MBA, PGI-I and hand function, a hallmark characteristic of Rett syndrome at week 12.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17799542 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stands at 30.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.79%.

The market cap for TSHA stock reached $314.09 million, with 186.96 million shares outstanding and 115.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, TSHA reached a trading volume of 17799542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSHA shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSHA stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSHA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.89.

How has TSHA stock performed recently?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.99. With this latest performance, TSHA shares dropped by -25.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.48 for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5682, while it was recorded at 1.5190 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3863 for the last 200 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5037.05 and a Gross Margin at +0.60. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6635.25.

Return on Total Capital for TSHA is now -114.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -152.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -344.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,314.86. Additionally, TSHA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,154.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] managed to generate an average of -$2,554,062 per employee.Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Insider trade positions for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]

