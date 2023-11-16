Stifel slashes price target on Kinnate Biopharma Inc [KNTE] – find out why.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc [NASDAQ: KNTE] price surged by 59.24 percent to reach at $0.93. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates.

Reported promising exarafenib combination data in NRAS mutant melanoma; intend to select two doses in the fourth quarter of 2023 for further development.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Plan to file KIN-8741 c-MET inhibitor Investigational New Drug application and nominate a drug candidate for brain-penetrant CDK4 selective program in the fourth quarter of 2023.

A sum of 62251287 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 154.98K shares. Kinnate Biopharma Inc shares reached a high of $2.67 and dropped to a low of $2.04 until finishing in the latest session at $2.50.

The one-year KNTE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.35. The average equity rating for KNTE stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinnate Biopharma Inc [KNTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNTE shares is $6.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kinnate Biopharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinnate Biopharma Inc is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

KNTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinnate Biopharma Inc [KNTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 106.61. With this latest performance, KNTE shares gained by 101.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.43 for Kinnate Biopharma Inc [KNTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4100, while it was recorded at 1.5800 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4100 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinnate Biopharma Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KNTE is now -41.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinnate Biopharma Inc [KNTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.87. Additionally, KNTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinnate Biopharma Inc [KNTE] managed to generate an average of -$1,384,179 per employee.Kinnate Biopharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc [KNTE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KNTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KNTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KNTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.