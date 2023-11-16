Stifel lifts Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [NYSE: BKD] gained 1.82% or 0.08 points to close at $4.48 with a heavy trading volume of 6497002 shares. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Brookdale Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) (“Brookdale” or the “Company”) announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $4.40, the shares rose to $4.64 and dropped to $4.385, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKD points out that the company has recorded 19.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -97.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, BKD reached to a volume of 6497002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKD shares is $4.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKD stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookdale Senior Living Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

Trading performance analysis for BKD stock

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, BKD shares gained by 9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.15 and a Gross Margin at +4.21. Brookdale Senior Living Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.44.

Return on Total Capital for BKD is now -1.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 839.80. Additionally, BKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 794.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]

The top three institutional holders of BKD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BKD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BKD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.