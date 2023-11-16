Sonos Inc [SONO] Stock trading around $11.35 per share: What’s Next?

Sonos Inc [NASDAQ: SONO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.80% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.00%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sonos Announces $200 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase Program.

Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $200 million.

Since September 2019, the company has completed $350 million in stock repurchases, including its most recent $100 million stock repurchase program which it completed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Under its most recently completed authorization, the company repurchased approximately 6.6 million shares at an average price of $15.25 per share, enabling the company to return capital to shareholders and offset dilution from compensation plans.

Over the last 12 months, SONO stock dropped by -34.77%. The one-year Sonos Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.49. The average equity rating for SONO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.46 billion, with 126.67 million shares outstanding and 119.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, SONO stock reached a trading volume of 3843850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonos Inc [SONO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONO shares is $19.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sonos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonos Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

SONO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonos Inc [SONO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, SONO shares dropped by -2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Sonos Inc [SONO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.86, while it was recorded at 10.85 for the last single week of trading, and 16.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonos Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonos Inc [SONO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.41 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Sonos Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.85.

Return on Total Capital for SONO is now 18.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonos Inc [SONO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.45. Additionally, SONO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonos Inc [SONO] managed to generate an average of $36,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.Sonos Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 2.06.

SONO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonos Inc go to 3.90%.

Sonos Inc [SONO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SONO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SONO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SONO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.