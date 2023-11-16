Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] Revenue clocked in at $5.52 billion, down -32.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Sealed Air Corp. [NYSE: SEE] gained 0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $33.57 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 7:41 PM that SEE Announces Expiration and Results of Offer to Purchase 5.125% Senior Notes due 2024.

Sealed Air Corporation (“SEE”) (NYSE: SEE) today announced that its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its 5.125% senior notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on November 15, 2023 (the “Expiration Date”). According to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Depositary and Information Agent for the Tender Offer, $202,549,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes, or 47.66% of the aggregate principal amount outstanding, were validly tendered at or prior to the expiration of the Tender Offer and not validly withdrawn. In addition, $872,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, dated November 8, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and remain subject to the applicable delivery requirements under such procedures. The Tender Offer was made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Offer Documents”). The obligation of SEE to accept the Notes tendered and to pay the consideration for the Notes is subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, which are more fully described in the Offer to Purchase. On November 20, 2023, which is the expected settlement date (the “Settlement Date”) for the Tender Offer, SEE expects to pay for all Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

Sealed Air Corp. represents 144.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.85 billion with the latest information. SEE stock price has been found in the range of $33.36 to $34.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, SEE reached a trading volume of 3488930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEE shares is $41.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Sealed Air Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sealed Air Corp. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, SEE shares gained by 12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.38 for Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.96, while it was recorded at 32.70 for the last single week of trading, and 40.62 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.99 and a Gross Margin at +30.59. Sealed Air Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.71.

Return on Total Capital for SEE is now 23.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 165.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,090.41. Additionally, SEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 955.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] managed to generate an average of $30,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Sealed Air Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sealed Air Corp. go to 9.12%.

The top three institutional holders of SEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.