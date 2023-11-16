Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] Is Currently -0.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ross Stores, Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] slipped around -0.83 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $123.97 at the close of the session, down -0.67%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 per common share, payable on December 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 5, 2023.

Ross Stores, Inc. stock is now 6.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROST Stock saw the intraday high of $124.84 and lowest of $123.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 125.86, which means current price is +25.22% above from all time high which was touched on 11/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 4069918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $131.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Ross Stores, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores, Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 20.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

How has ROST stock performed recently?

Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.58 for Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.20, while it was recorded at 123.37 for the last single week of trading, and 110.96 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.65 and a Gross Margin at +25.40. Ross Stores, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.09.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.06. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $14,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 141.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Ross Stores, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.83.

Earnings analysis for Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores, Inc. go to 11.61%.

Insider trade positions for Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST]

The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ROST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ROST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.