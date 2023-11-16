RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] – find out why.

International Business Machines Corp. [NYSE: IBM] traded at a high on 11/15/23, posting a 1.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $152.58. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Neudesic Introduces the Intelligent Ops Accelerator: The Future of Enhanced IT Operations.

New Offering Helps Organizations Leapfrog AIOps and Optimize Their Entire IT Operations in Record Time With Microsoft’s US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partner of the Year.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Neudesic, an IBM company and trusted technology partner for business innovation, is excited to announce the debut of its groundbreaking offering, the Intelligent Ops Accelerator, at Microsoft Ignite. Leveraging years of expertise in Azure environments, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation, the offering promises to provide businesses with a dynamic, next-gen AIOps strategy tailored to ever-changing business landscapes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4587040 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of International Business Machines Corp. stands at 1.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.34%.

The market cap for IBM stock reached $139.32 billion, with 913.12 million shares outstanding and 912.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 4587040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $147.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corp. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

How has IBM stock performed recently?

International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.60 for International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.11, while it was recorded at 149.35 for the last single week of trading, and 135.80 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.83 and a Gross Margin at +51.71. International Business Machines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.14. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] managed to generate an average of $5,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.International Business Machines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corp. go to 2.80%.

Insider trade positions for International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]

The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IBM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.