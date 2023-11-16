Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] Stock trading around $2.23 per share: What’s Next?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [NASDAQ: PSNY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.29%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 3:00 AM that Polestar 4 production starts; first customer deliveries expected before end of 2023.

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) confirms the successful start of production of Polestar 4, with first deliveries to customers in China expected before the end of 2023. Official launch in all other Polestar markets is planned for early 2024, with customer deliveries in these markets expected within the same year.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115749318/en/.

Over the last 12 months, PSNY stock dropped by -60.39%. The one-year Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.65. The average equity rating for PSNY stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.04 billion, with 467.68 million shares outstanding and 467.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, PSNY stock reached a trading volume of 3252656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $4.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

PSNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -19.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.92.

Return on Total Capital for PSNY is now -1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -660.77. Additionally, PSNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] managed to generate an average of -$195,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

PSNY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR go to -13.54%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PSNY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PSNY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.