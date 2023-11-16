POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $14

POINT Biopharma Global Inc [NASDAQ: PNT] closed the trading session at $13.40 on 11/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.59, while the highest price level was $13.55. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM that Lilly Announces the Receipt of NRC Consent in Connection with its Proposed Acquisition of POINT Biopharma.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) has issued its consent for the indirect transfer of control of POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PNT) radioactive materials license (the “NRC Consent”), which will occur following the completion of Lilly’s previously announced tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares (“Shares”) of common stock of POINT, for a purchase price of $12.50 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable tax withholding. Obtaining the NRC Consent is the last regulatory approval necessary for the consummation of the transaction.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Nov. 16, 2023, unless the tender offer is further extended or earlier terminated. Questions or requests for assistance may be directed to Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the tender offer, by calling toll free 1-800-932-9864 or via email to Pointbiopharma@georgeson.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 83.81 percent and weekly performance of 2.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 75.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, PNT reached to a volume of 4429446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNT shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for POINT Biopharma Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for POINT Biopharma Global Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.14.

PNT stock trade performance evaluation

POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, PNT shares gained by 6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.22 for POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.76, while it was recorded at 13.27 for the last single week of trading, and 8.99 for the last 200 days.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.40 and a Gross Margin at +99.38. POINT Biopharma Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.38.

Return on Total Capital for PNT is now 33.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT] managed to generate an average of $761,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3,410.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.POINT Biopharma Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.14 and a Current Ratio set at 9.14.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.