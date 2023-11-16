Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS] Revenue clocked in at $39.94 million, down -24.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Naas Technology Inc ADR [NASDAQ: NAAS] traded at a high on 11/15/23, posting a 14.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.94. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 6:51 AM that NaaS Digital Energy Solutions Launch at CIIE 2023.

On November 5th, at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), Sinopower HK and its parent company NaaS (NASDAQ: NAAS), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, hogged the limelight. The Company showcased their contribution to upgrading global new energy service industry by unveiling cutting-edge digital energy solutions, including energy storage systems, charging robots, PV solutions, exported product testing and certification and other innovation-driven products and services.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

One of NaaS exhibits, AIpack liquid-cooled energy storage system for industrial/commercial use, captured extensive attention and universal acclaim in the industry, by virtue of simple yet presentable appearance and practicality with utmost safety.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3671498 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Naas Technology Inc ADR stands at 10.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.61%.

The market cap for NAAS stock reached $171.81 million, with 58.44 million shares outstanding and 57.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 949.07K shares, NAAS reached a trading volume of 3671498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAAS shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Naas Technology Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naas Technology Inc ADR is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

How has NAAS stock performed recently?

Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.38. With this latest performance, NAAS shares dropped by -15.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 5.77 for the last 200 days.

Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2658.87 and a Gross Margin at +6.64. Naas Technology Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6073.83.

Return on Total Capital for NAAS is now -520.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,245.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,406.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -1,021.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.33. Additionally, NAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Naas Technology Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Naas Technology Inc ADR go to 24.57%.

Insider trade positions for Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]

The top three institutional holders of NAAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NAAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NAAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.