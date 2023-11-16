Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $65

Monster Beverage Corp. [NASDAQ: MNST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.43%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Monster Beverage Board Authorizes New $500.0 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Monster Beverage CorporationBased in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Hydro® non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign® Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm™ total wellness energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Bang Energy® drinks, BPM® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market still and sparkling waters under the Monster Tour Water® brand name. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market craft beers, hard seltzers and flavored malt beverages under a number of brands, including Jai Alai® IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale®, Dallas Blonde®, Wild Basin® hard seltzers and The Beast Unleashed™. For more information visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.

Over the last 12 months, MNST stock rose by 14.36%. The one-year Monster Beverage Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.51. The average equity rating for MNST stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.66 billion, with 1.04 billion shares outstanding and 747.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, MNST stock reached a trading volume of 4657939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $61.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corp. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 40.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.76.

MNST Stock Performance Analysis:

Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.76 for Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.94, while it was recorded at 55.40 for the last single week of trading, and 54.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Monster Beverage Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.11 and a Gross Margin at +50.30. Monster Beverage Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for MNST is now 23.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, MNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] managed to generate an average of $225,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Monster Beverage Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 4.51.

MNST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corp. go to 21.10%.

Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MNST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.