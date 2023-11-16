MGO Global Inc [MGOL] is -89.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MGO Global Inc [NASDAQ: MGOL] gained 1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $0.50 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that MGO Global Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Total Revenues Climb 948% and 1017% for Comparable Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023.

MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, (“MGO” or the “Company” or “MGO Global”), today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

MGO Global Inc represents 14.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.19 million with the latest information. MGOL stock price has been found in the range of $0.4651 to $0.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 158.44K shares, MGOL reached a trading volume of 3202077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGO Global Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for MGOL stock

MGO Global Inc [MGOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, MGOL shares dropped by -16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.13 for MGO Global Inc [MGOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7193, while it was recorded at 0.4955 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4226 for the last 200 days.

MGO Global Inc [MGOL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGO Global Inc [MGOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -251.81 and a Gross Margin at +67.78. MGO Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -246.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.07.MGO Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.83 and a Current Ratio set at 6.19.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MGO Global Inc [MGOL]

The top three institutional holders of MGOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MGOL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MGOL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.