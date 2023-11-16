Market cap of Synchrony Financial [SYF] reaches 12.31B – now what?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] price plunged by -1.78 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Synchrony Partners with Big Brand Tire & Service to Offer Shoppers More Accessible Financing Options.

As a Member of Synchrony’s Car Care Network, the Leading Tire and Auto Repair Provider Offers Finance Options that Make Payments More Affordable.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced that Big Brand Tire & Service has joined the Synchrony Car Care network. This new partnership enables Big Brand Tire & Service customers to unlock the power of customized financing solutions for consumers at all of its locations across the United States, as well as at more than a million gas stations, auto parts, and service locations that are part of the nationwide Synchrony Car Care network.

A sum of 4605236 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.86M shares. Synchrony Financial shares reached a high of $30.30 and dropped to a low of $29.65 until finishing in the latest session at $29.76.

The one-year SYF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.21. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 2.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $35.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-16-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.52.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.95, while it was recorded at 29.65 for the last single week of trading, and 31.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synchrony Financial Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.91 and a Gross Margin at +89.62. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.86.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 16.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.24. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $163,027 per employee.

SYF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SYF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.