Market cap of Outfront Media Inc [OUT] reaches 2.05B – now what?

Outfront Media Inc [NYSE: OUT] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.585 during the day while it closed the day at $12.44. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM that OUTFRONT Media Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) today announced that two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries priced a private offering of $450.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 (the “notes”). The notes will be sold at an issue price of 100.0% of the principal amount. The offering is expected to close on November 20, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

OUTFRONT Media intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering to redeem all of its outstanding 6.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 notes”) and to pay accrued and unpaid interest on the 2025 notes, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date, to pay fees and expenses in connection with the notes offering and the 2025 notes redemption; and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment, refinancing, redemption or repurchase of existing indebtedness.

Outfront Media Inc stock has also gained 4.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OUT stock has inclined by 13.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.27% and lost -24.97% year-on date.

The market cap for OUT stock reached $2.05 billion, with 164.15 million shares outstanding and 132.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, OUT reached a trading volume of 2022988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Outfront Media Inc [OUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $18.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for OUT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.16.

OUT stock trade performance evaluation

Outfront Media Inc [OUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, OUT shares gained by 28.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.24 for Outfront Media Inc [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.16, while it was recorded at 11.74 for the last single week of trading, and 14.06 for the last 200 days.

Outfront Media Inc [OUT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outfront Media Inc [OUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.25 and a Gross Margin at +40.22. Outfront Media Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Total Capital for OUT is now 5.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outfront Media Inc [OUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 313.20. Additionally, OUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 326.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outfront Media Inc [OUT] managed to generate an average of $62,274 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Outfront Media Inc [OUT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc go to 10.00%.

Outfront Media Inc [OUT]: Institutional Ownership

