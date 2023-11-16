Market cap of EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] reaches 8.12M – now what?

EZGO Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: EZGO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.34%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that EZGO Completes Delivery of Premium E-bicycles Transactions Valued RMB12 Million.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced the delivery of an aggregate of 4,000 e-bicycles to Youon Technology Co., Ltd. (SHA: 603776) (“Youon”), a Chinese company principally engaged in the provision of public city bicycle transportation services, from July 25, 2022 to date, for a transaction value at approximately RMB12 million (approximately US$1.6 million).

The collaboration is poised to reach an accumulative transaction volume of 6,000 e-bicycles in total, with an additional consignment of 4,000 e-bicycles anticipated for dispatch in November and December 2023. The transactions are a testament to EZGO’s presence in the market as a proficient provider with reliable production capabilities. It also highlights EZGO’s commitment to robust supply chain management to fulfill customer needs swiftly.

Over the last 12 months, EZGO stock dropped by -72.62%.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.12 million, with 76.07 million shares outstanding and 68.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.08M shares, EZGO stock reached a trading volume of 3531915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

EZGO Stock Performance Analysis:

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.34. With this latest performance, EZGO shares dropped by -15.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.57 for EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1368, while it was recorded at 0.0969 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2702 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EZGO Technologies Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.16 and a Gross Margin at +1.26. EZGO Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.70.

Return on Total Capital for EZGO is now -17.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.14. Additionally, EZGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.EZGO Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EZGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EZGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EZGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.