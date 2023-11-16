Market Analysts see Unum Group [UNM] gaining to $57. Time to buy?

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] gained 0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $42.56 price per share at the time. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Unum Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Net income of $202.0 million ($1.02 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2023; after-tax adjusted operating income was $381.7 million ($1.94 per diluted common share).

Results reflect continued strong execution, positive underlying trends, and a favorable environment highlighted by robust disability margins, and core operations premium growth of 6.1 percent on a constant currency basis.

Unum Group represents 197.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.30 billion with the latest information. UNM stock price has been found in the range of $42.06 to $42.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, UNM reached a trading volume of 3689898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unum Group [UNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $53.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.58.

Trading performance analysis for UNM stock

Unum Group [UNM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, UNM shares dropped by -17.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.68 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.87, while it was recorded at 42.98 for the last single week of trading, and 45.44 for the last 200 days.

Unum Group [UNM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Group [UNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84. Unum Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for UNM is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unum Group [UNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.03. Additionally, UNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unum Group [UNM] managed to generate an average of $120,161 per employee.

Unum Group [UNM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 7.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Unum Group [UNM]

The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UNM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UNM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.