Market Analysts see Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] falling to $1.20. Time to buy?

Qurate Retail Inc [NASDAQ: QRTEA] traded at a high on 11/15/23, posting a 2.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.65. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Qurate Retail Announces Semi-Annual Interest Payment on 4.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2029.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) today announced the payment of a semi-annual interest payment to the holders as of November 1, 2023 of the 4.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures due 2029 (the “Debentures”) issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Liberty Interactive LLC (“LI LLC”). The payment amount is $20.00 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures (a “Debenture”).

Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of the Debentures is reduced by an amount equal to each Extraordinary Additional Distribution made to holders of the Debentures. Thereafter, the adjusted principal amount is further reduced on each successive semi-annual interest payment date to the extent necessary to cause the semi-annual interest payment to represent the payment of an annualized yield of 4.0% of the adjusted principal amount. This latter adjustment, to the extent it is made by reason of a particular Extraordinary Additional Distribution that results in an adjustment to the principal amount of the Debentures, takes effect on the second succeeding interest payment date after the payment of that Extraordinary Additional Distribution.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5479814 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Qurate Retail Inc stands at 9.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.07%.

The market cap for QRTEA stock reached $252.41 million, with 374.39 million shares outstanding and 349.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 5479814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $0.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5550, while it was recorded at 0.6373 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9830 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Qurate Retail Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.43.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,994.42. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$105,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Qurate Retail Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]

The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QRTEA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QRTEA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.