Market Analysts see Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gaining to $15.50. Time to buy?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] traded at a high on 11/14/23, posting a 8.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.78. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Healthpeak Properties and Physicians Realty Trust to Combine in an All-Stock Merger of Equals to Create the Pre-Eminent Owner, Operator and Developer of Real Estate for Healthcare Discovery and Delivery, An Attractive and Growing Market.

Immediately Accretive Transaction that Positions Combined Company for Offense.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Scott Brinker to Serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of Combined Company; John Thomas to Serve as Vice Chair of the Board.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4839676 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Physicians Realty Trust stands at 3.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.11%.

The market cap for DOC stock reached $2.81 billion, with 238.49 million shares outstanding and 235.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 4839676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.52.

How has DOC stock performed recently?

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, DOC shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.08 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.90, while it was recorded at 11.20 for the last single week of trading, and 13.82 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.50. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.82.

Return on Total Capital for DOC is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.86. Additionally, DOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] managed to generate an average of $1,033,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to -10.10%.

Insider trade positions for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.