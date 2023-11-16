Market Analysts see Abcam ADR [ABCM] falling to $22. Time to buy?

Abcam ADR [NASDAQ: ABCM] traded at a high on 11/15/23, posting a 0.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.26. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Shareholders of Abcam Approve Proposed Acquisition by Danaher.

Abcam plc (Nasdaq: ABCM) (‘Abcam’, the ‘Group’ or the ‘Company’), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, which entered into a definitive agreement on August 26, 2023 relating to its proposed acquisition by Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (‘Danaher’), today announced that its shareholders have approved the proposal for Danaher to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Abcam for $24.00 per share in cash (the ‘Transaction’).

“On behalf of Abcam’s Board of Directors, I would like to thank all our shareholders for their support for the Transaction,” said Peter Allen, Chairman of the Board. “With this approval, we are focused on moving swiftly toward transaction close and ensuring a successful transition to deliver maximum value to our shareholders, employees, and customers.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5599464 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abcam ADR stands at 0.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.73%.

The market cap for ABCM stock reached $4.79 billion, with 229.04 million shares outstanding and 206.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, ABCM reached a trading volume of 5599464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abcam ADR [ABCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCM shares is $24.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Abcam ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abcam ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has ABCM stock performed recently?

Abcam ADR [ABCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, ABCM shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.00 for Abcam ADR [ABCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.85, while it was recorded at 23.15 for the last single week of trading, and 19.39 for the last 200 days.

Abcam ADR [ABCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abcam ADR [ABCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.85 and a Gross Margin at +67.49. Abcam ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for ABCM is now 2.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abcam ADR [ABCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.80. Additionally, ABCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abcam ADR [ABCM] managed to generate an average of -$5,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Abcam ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Earnings analysis for Abcam ADR [ABCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abcam ADR go to 0.35%.

Insider trade positions for Abcam ADR [ABCM]

The top three institutional holders of ABCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.