Magna International Inc. [MGA] Stock trading around $55.89 per share: What’s Next?

Magna International Inc. [NYSE: MGA] price surged by 1.54 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Magna Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s Chief Executive Officer.

Sales increased 15% to $10.7 billion, compared to a global light vehicle production increase of 4%.

A sum of 3929212 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.10M shares. Magna International Inc. shares reached a high of $56.29 and dropped to a low of $55.28 until finishing in the latest session at $55.89.

The one-year MGA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.12. The average equity rating for MGA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Magna International Inc. [MGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGA shares is $66.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Magna International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magna International Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGA in the course of the last twelve months was 56.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

MGA Stock Performance Analysis:

Magna International Inc. [MGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, MGA shares gained by 4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for Magna International Inc. [MGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.08, while it was recorded at 53.58 for the last single week of trading, and 55.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Magna International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magna International Inc. [MGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.09 and a Gross Margin at +8.47. Magna International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.56.

Return on Total Capital for MGA is now 8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magna International Inc. [MGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.39. Additionally, MGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magna International Inc. [MGA] managed to generate an average of $4,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Magna International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

MGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magna International Inc. go to 27.20%.

Magna International Inc. [MGA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MGA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MGA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.