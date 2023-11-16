Lilium N.V [LILM] fell -19.03% so far this year. What now?

Lilium N.V [NASDAQ: LILM] jumped around 0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.92 at the close of the session, up 9.79%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Lilium Partners With Industrial Leader DENSO to Prepare Production Ramp-Up of the Lilium Jet’s Innovative Electric Engine.

Fortune 500 giant DENSO, a mobility technology and industrial leader, will support Lilium in optimizing the process, tooling and equipment for scalable assembly of the Lilium Jet’s electric engine.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

DENSO is already delivering the electric motor as part of its alliance with Lilium’s tier one e-motor supplier Honeywell.

Lilium N.V stock is now -19.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LILM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9556 and lowest of $0.8516 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.90, which means current price is +149.42% above from all time high which was touched on 06/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, LILM reached a trading volume of 5149642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lilium N.V [LILM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $2.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lilium N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

How has LILM stock performed recently?

Lilium N.V [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.14. With this latest performance, LILM shares gained by 32.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.17 for Lilium N.V [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7827, while it was recorded at 0.8447 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9783 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V [LILM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LILM is now -93.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilium N.V [LILM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.39. Additionally, LILM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.89.

Insider trade positions for Lilium N.V [LILM]

The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LILM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LILM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.